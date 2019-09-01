|
Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away, quietly at home, on August 28, 2019. A life well-lived, by a man well-loved. Joe died young at a very old age. He was a devoted family man, an avid fisherman and hunter, world traveler, voracious reader, poker player, and the wisest man we all knew. He taught us the value of hard work, responsibility, and fun. His legacy lives on in our family fishing trips, and our love of family. Our memories of Grandpa Joe will keep us laughing the rest of our lifetimes. He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Deborah (David) Schneider; son, David (Mary); grandchildren, Teresa (Dave), Jeff (Angie), Stephanie (Dustin), and Raymond; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Leo, and one on the way; in-laws, Julie and Earnie, and Richard; special nephews, Jim Mangin and John DuCharme, boatloads of nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Marilyn, 18 years ago, his parents, brother, and two sisters. A huge thank you to Team #10 of HealthPartners Hospice. Jodie and Shannon: We couldn't have done this without you! Thank you! In keeping with Joe's wishes, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019