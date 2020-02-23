|
|
Born July 15, 1923 to Joseph and Helena Grzesik, Joe passed away at his home in St. Paul on February 20, 2020 at age 96. Joe and his older step-brother Al (Korzenewski) spent their earlier years in Florida, eventually moving to Chicago when their dad got a job with the railroad as a machinist. As a youth, Joe was active in a Polish National Catholic Church in his Chicago neighborhood. After graduating from high school, the brothers went on to join the Air Force. Joe became a bombardier/ navigator with 55 missions completed in the Pacific Theater, based in New Guinea. After the war, he attended and graduated from Northwestern University, with a Bachelors degree and then a Masters degree in Engineering. It was in Chicago that Joe met and married pianist Cele Duval. Three years later, after their son Dean Duval was born, they moved to Edina, MN. Joe was initially employed by American Can Company, and in his spare time taught religion classes at St. Patrick's in Edina. His wife Cele performed at various locations as a classical pianist, and taught piano lessons. She passed away in 1965, and was buried in her home city of Chicago. Joe re-married in 1968, to Helen Kohler Huntington, herself a widow with a daughter, Lynn. Eventually, when Lynn and Dean went off to college, Joe and Helen moved to the Highland Park area of St. Paul. Helen passed away in 2013, and Joe continued to live independently in their home until his death. During the course of his career, Joe was a pioneer in the computer industry, first with Univac, and later with Control Data from which he retired in the 1980s. After retirement, Joe and Helen enjoyed many winters as snow birds in their Surprise, AZ home. Ever the engineer, Joe loved to fix things, and well into his retirement. There was in fact nothing Joe couldn't fix, a skill he passed on to his son. He also loved maps, and figuring out routes, still preferring paper to GPS. Joe is survived by his son Dean and daughter-in-law Judy Malmgren of Loveland, CO, his step daughter Lynn and son-in-law Jack Shubert, of St. Paul, and his son-in-law Tom Parnell, Sr, of St. Paul. Joe will be missed by his 6 grandchildren: Mark Shubert of Brooklyn, NY, Christine Shubert of Bayfield, CO, John Paul Shubert of Jackson Hole, WY, Tom Parnell Jr, of St. Paul, MN, Anne Marie Parnell, of Denver, Co, and Joseph Parnell, of Ft. Walton Beach, FL. A first great grandchild is due in May! Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM, Friday, February 28th at Lumen Christi Catholic Community, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul, with a gathering 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020