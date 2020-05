Age 64, of West St. Paul Passed away on April 28, 2020 He was born January 24, 1956. Survivors are one daughter Stacie (Dan) Krieg, grandchildren Lance, Alexa, Cole and Derek. One Sister Judy Holter, one sister-in-law Diane Roubik, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by Frank and Helen (Hokanson) Roubik, maternal and paternal grandparents, brothers Tom and Michael, brother-in-law Robert Holter, sister-in-law Beverly Roubik. Private family service will be held at a later date.