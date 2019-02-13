|
|
Age 25, of Cottage Grove On February 1st, 2019 Joseph "Joe" Mathew Hunt finished his travels here on earth and is now beginning his travels in heaven. He loved to travel in conventional and unconventional ways, which enabled him to see much of this great country and many places beyond our borders. Joe made friends everywhere he went. He had the gift of making everyone he befriended feel like his best friend. Joe lived his life with energy and passion. His loss will be felt deeply to all who knew and loved him. Joe is preceded in death by grandfather, David Bannick. Joe is survived by his parents, Paul (Stephanie) Hunt and Shelley (Dan) Hanson; sisters and brothers, Ashley Jenkins, Diane Satriano, April (Ryan) Juel, Ryan Hunt, Timothy (Katie) Hanson, Thomas (Julia) Hanson, and James Hanson; grandparents, Gene and Sue Hunt, Diane Bannick, Debra Hanson, and Carol Hill. Joe is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephew, and close friends. Joe was blessed with special friendships with his cousins, Lauren Bellefueille, Dan Bannick, and Ethan Elliot, as well as a special friend who was like family, Bryan Wood; beloved dog, Booga. Visitation 4-7 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Memorial Service 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hope Community Church, 8300 Hyde Ave. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made online to Abbott Northwestern Hospital Foundation. (Please designate to Mental Health and Addiction Services in the drop down menu.) Here is the link to follow: https://donate.allina.com/SSL Page. aspx?pid=349 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019