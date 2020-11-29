1/1
Joseph MATTREN
Age 76, of Lake Elmo Husband, Father, Grandfather Passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Survived by wife of 54 years, Sharon; children, Abby Minor, Eric (Amy) Mattren; grandchildren, Dylan, Alyssa, Ashlyn, Paytton, Westton, Taelyn, Paxtton, Holtton, Kendalyn; sister, Peggy Hampton; nieces and many many friends. Joe was a doting father and grandfather, adored his puppies and loved cars and car shows. He was a member of MSRA, and founder/owner of Apollo Heating and Air Conditioning. A memorial service for Joe will be held when it is safe for all to gather. In the meantime, sympathy cards may be mailed to: The Family of Joe Mattren, c/o BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN 55082.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
