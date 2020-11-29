Age 76, of Lake Elmo Husband, Father, Grandfather Passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Survived by wife of 54 years, Sharon; children, Abby Minor, Eric (Amy) Mattren; grandchildren, Dylan, Alyssa, Ashlyn, Paytton, Westton, Taelyn, Paxtton, Holtton, Kendalyn; sister, Peggy Hampton; nieces and many many friends. Joe was a doting father and grandfather, adored his puppies and loved cars and car shows. He was a member of MSRA, and founder/owner of Apollo Heating and Air Conditioning. A memorial service for Joe will be held when it is safe for all to gather. In the meantime, sympathy cards may be mailed to: The Family of Joe Mattren, c/o BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN 55082.