Age 71 - Of St. Paul Passed away May 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Adolph and Lucille. Survived by loving partner, Deb Kohnen; brother, John (Laurie); nephews, Brian (Jamie) and Joel (Lynn Johnson); great-nephews, Ryan, Tyler and Austin; the Kohnen family and many friends. Joe was the life of the party! A visitation to celebrate Joe's life will be held from 3-6 PM Wednesday, June 3 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. at County Rd B. Current mandated safety guidelines will be observed. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550