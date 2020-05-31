Joseph "Nuggets" NOVOTNY
Age 71 - Of St. Paul Passed away May 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Adolph and Lucille. Survived by loving partner, Deb Kohnen; brother, John (Laurie); nephews, Brian (Jamie) and Joel (Lynn Johnson); great-nephews, Ryan, Tyler and Austin; the Kohnen family and many friends. Joe was the life of the party! A visitation to celebrate Joe's life will be held from 3-6 PM Wednesday, June 3 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. at County Rd B. Current mandated safety guidelines will be observed. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
