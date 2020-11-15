1/1
Joseph PERRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Joseph Perry, loving husband and father passed away at age 92. He leaves a legacy of love, kindness, and respect to all. Joseph was a Veteran of WWII and the Korean War and practiced law for over 30 years. He was dedicated to his family and throughout his lifetime he followed a path that fostered growth, peace and community service. He volunteered in the field of addiction in many recovery organizations, especially Christ Recovery Center, St. Paul and The Retreat in Wayzata. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary; 1 brother; 2 sisters; daughter Cindy; & son-in-law Steve Ales. He is survived by his wife Beverly; 7 children; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews & many friends. Private service Friday, November 20 at 1:00 pm, with a livestream available at www.simple traditions.com. Interment Fort Snelling. A Celebration of Life will be planned 2021. Memorial donations to Union Gospel and Christ Recovery Center. Special thanks to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, New Perspective Senior Living, Highland Park, and the VA in Minneapolis. 651-767-9333





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved