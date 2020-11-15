On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Joseph Perry, loving husband and father passed away at age 92. He leaves a legacy of love, kindness, and respect to all. Joseph was a Veteran of WWII and the Korean War and practiced law for over 30 years. He was dedicated to his family and throughout his lifetime he followed a path that fostered growth, peace and community service. He volunteered in the field of addiction in many recovery organizations, especially Christ Recovery Center, St. Paul and The Retreat in Wayzata. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary; 1 brother; 2 sisters; daughter Cindy; & son-in-law Steve Ales. He is survived by his wife Beverly; 7 children; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews & many friends. Private service Friday, November 20 at 1:00 pm, with a livestream available at www.simple traditions.com
. Interment Fort Snelling. A Celebration of Life will be planned 2021. Memorial donations to Union Gospel and Christ Recovery Center. Special thanks to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, New Perspective Senior Living, Highland Park, and the VA in Minneapolis. 651-767-9333