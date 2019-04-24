|
|
Age 72, was born on July 18, 1946 and passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Peter Louis VanHese and Evelyn Sarah VanHese. On February 10, 1968 Joseph married Susan Lorraine (Gehrke) VanHese. He worked in the composing room at the Pioneer Press and as a school bus driver for Rehbein Transit until retirement. He enjoyed four-wheeling, traveling, bingo, ice fishing, spending as much time with family as he could, and spending winters in Arizona. He was a member of the VFW and Cootie Auxiliaries. He is survived by wife Susan VanHese; sons Joseph (Angie), Richard (Mary); daughters Aili (Greg), Peggy; 9 grandchildren; brother William (Maxine); and sisters Claire (Al) Turner and Mary (Diane). Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 27, at 2pm at St. Joseph's Church, 171 Elm Street, Circle Pines, MN 55014.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019