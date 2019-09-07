|
|
Age 58 of White Bear Lake Passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Estates of Roseville, after a lengthy illness of cancer. He was born October 17, 1960 in Zumbrota, to Louis and Helen Richardson. Joe grew up and was raised in Mazeppa where he attended elementary school. He moved with his family to Lake City and attended Lincoln High School, graduating in 1979. Joe married Cindy Danckwart in Lake City in May 1982, and was later divorced. He married Karen Plaisted in January 1989, and was later divorced. Joe worked at Richardson Auto Body Shop in Lake City for 10 years. While in Lake City, Joe started a youth hockey program, and managed a girls' softball team. In 1989 Joe moved to the Cities and lived in Maplewood. He laid tile, worked at Dairy Queen and at Dukes Bar and Grill in Oakdale. Joe enjoyed hunting, playing softball and going to sporting events, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Joe is survived by his children, Kyle (Tami) Richardson, Kailey (Dan) Lafferty, Danielle (Cory) Richardson, Louis Richardson, Allen Richardson, Anthony Richardson; 8 grand chil-dren; his mother, Helen Richardson; and siblings, Roberta Truman, Fred (Jeanette) Richardson, Becky (Richard) Arendt and Keith (Kim) Richardson; and sister-in-law, Cindy Richardson. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Richardson and brother, Tom Richardson. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City with Father John Wilmot officiating. Friends and family may visit starting at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lake City. Memorials to the family are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 7, 2019