Joseph RODRIGUEZ
Age 92, of St. Paul Passed peacefully on October 31, 2020 Preceded by parents John & Melquiades; brothers & sisters. Survived by loving wife of 72 years Caroline; son John (June); daughters Lupe (Tim), Julene (Kenny) & Carol; grandchildren Valerie (Dan), Patrick, Kris, Suenita (Joseph), Priya, Adam, Nadia, Carlos; great-granddaughters Isabella, Nayana, Nilaya, Natalie & Sophia; brother Paul; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A special thank you to the staff at Davita Dialysis. Prayer Service FRIDAY 11:00 AM (Nov. 6, 2020) at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 401 Concord St. Saint Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Private family interment. 651-457-6200





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
NOV
6
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
