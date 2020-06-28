Joseph Ryan BASTYR (LEISMAN) WILBANKS
Age 34 Of Stillwater Survived by mother, Suzanne Arndt (Leisman, Bastyr); father, Philip E. (Annette) Wilbanks; grandmothers, Mary Leisman and Marlene Bastyr; brothers, Jeremy Bastyr, Justin (Klarissa) Bastyr, Derek Arndt; sisters, Stephanie (Dean) Wilbanks Campion and Sara (Eric) Wilbanks Singerhouse; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, great nephews & nieces; and his cat, Atlas. Private family service to be held. Memorials to Suzanne Arndt, 2225 Orleans St. W, Apt. 110, Stillwater, MN 55082. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
