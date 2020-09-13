Age 92 of Coon Rapids Passed away Sept. 8, 2020. Preceded in death by son, David. Survived by sister, Lucy; children, Anita (Mario), Amalia (Mike), Joseph Jr., James (Shelley), John (Gayle), Lucy (Mark), Ellen (John), Teresa (Mitch), Emily (John); a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He loved to bowl and fish and be outdoors. Public visitation 4-7 PM Wed., Sept. 16 at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 - 19th Ave. NE, Mpls. Private family service with interment at Fort Snelling. Special thanks to the staff of Park River Estates Care Center in Coon Rapids, and to Dr. Fink with Health Partners Como Clinic. Memorials to the DNR Conservation Fund. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
