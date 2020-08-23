1/2
Joseph T. "Joey" DANDL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 74, of W. St. Paul Passed peacefully in the early morning hours of August 12, 2020. Preceded in death by gracious, loving wife Patricia; parents Joseph and Irene Dandl. Survived by daughters, Ann Dandl (fiancée Mark Urman), Kymberly (Brad) Rebers; special angel, Anita Nybeck (nee Raines); son, Joseph Raines; sisters, Marie (Ken) Nelsen, Darlene (Dale) Ross, Kathie (Eddie) Fioravante, Karen (Jack) Novak and Linda (Ted) Harley; in-laws, Carol (Larry) Engelman, Jean (Don) Clemons; nieces and nephews; godchild, Lori Nelsen; wonderful cousins, true friends. Joseph grew up in a home brimming with vivacity and warmth, nestled near the Mississippi River in the W. 7th Street neighborhood. His appreciation and wonder of nature made him a true sportsman who hunted and fished throughout his life. Joseph was awarded The Bronze Star in 1967 for valorous actions during The Vietnam War. Because of his quick action and spirited aggressiveness during a night ambush on May 14, 1967, Joseph saved his unit. He worked at Schmidt's Brewery all the way until its final version closed in 2002. Joey worked hard and at times lived with reckless abandon. With a glint in his eye he liked to tease, jest, and prank, forever trying to get those around him to laugh or to smile. Joey had tremendous strength yet a gentle tenderness beat within. Future Celebration of Life to be announced. Until then…Gone Fishin.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved