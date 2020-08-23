Age 74, of W. St. Paul Passed peacefully in the early morning hours of August 12, 2020. Preceded in death by gracious, loving wife Patricia; parents Joseph and Irene Dandl. Survived by daughters, Ann Dandl (fiancée Mark Urman), Kymberly (Brad) Rebers; special angel, Anita Nybeck (nee Raines); son, Joseph Raines; sisters, Marie (Ken) Nelsen, Darlene (Dale) Ross, Kathie (Eddie) Fioravante, Karen (Jack) Novak and Linda (Ted) Harley; in-laws, Carol (Larry) Engelman, Jean (Don) Clemons; nieces and nephews; godchild, Lori Nelsen; wonderful cousins, true friends. Joseph grew up in a home brimming with vivacity and warmth, nestled near the Mississippi River in the W. 7th Street neighborhood. His appreciation and wonder of nature made him a true sportsman who hunted and fished throughout his life. Joseph was awarded The Bronze Star in 1967 for valorous actions during The Vietnam War. Because of his quick action and spirited aggressiveness during a night ambush on May 14, 1967, Joseph saved his unit. He worked at Schmidt's Brewery all the way until its final version closed in 2002. Joey worked hard and at times lived with reckless abandon. With a glint in his eye he liked to tease, jest, and prank, forever trying to get those around him to laugh or to smile. Joey had tremendous strength yet a gentle tenderness beat within. Future Celebration of Life to be announced. Until then…Gone Fishin.









