SPC Bravo Co. 501st PIR 82nd Airborne Beloved Son and Brother Age 23, of Mendota Heights, MN. Died on December 14, 2019. Preceded in death by grandparents Jim and Gerry Ascher and Tom and Carol Maude. Survived by parents Mark Ascher and Melissa Maude, sibling William Ascher, and many other family and friends. Joe followed his childhood dream of serving in the US Army, was a passionate motorcyclist, a lifelong snowboarder and skier, and loved all animals. Memorial Service 11 AM Friday, January 3rd at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 South Robert St., West St. Paul. Visitation 4-7 PM Thursday and 1 hour prior to the service ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to mission22.com/give 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019