Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:30 AM
Maternity of Mary Church
1414 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Maternity of Mary Church
1414 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN
Joseph VIGNALO Obituary
Age 85 of Hugo Formerly of Maplewood Preceded in death by his parents Michael & Filomena "Flo", and his daughter Debbie Nash. Surviving are his wife, Delores "Patti" Vignalo; his children: Deneen Christianson (Curt), Debbie Mastro, Yvonne Zahn, William Zahn (Jaci Mueller), Nikkee Buhn (David), Tammy Smith (David); and grandchildren: Jorgi, Jennifer, Julie, Shelly, Brittany, Shane, Shannon, Christopher, Andy, Nicholas, Adam, Joe, Mat, Trisha, Devin, Dan and other grandchildren along with many great grandchildren; and his sister Diane Sauter (Lloyd). Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Maternity of Mary Church, 1414 Dale Street North, St. Paul with visitation one hour prior beginning at 9:30 AM. Family burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868 www.WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -