Of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully early morning on August 9, 2019, at Pillars Hospice Care. Joe was born on November 24, 1948 in St. Paul, MN. He was a Golden Gloves Boxer, pipefitter, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, coach, father figure and friend to many. His presence will be deeply missed, as he had a profound impact on people in his own unique way. Joe is preceded in death by daughter Kelly Jo Abbott and parents Wilfred & Elizabeth Abbott. Survived by daughters Karri (Jamell) Tidwell and Sharri (Chris) Keller, son Joe (Allison) Abbott and grandchildren Kelly & Sunny Joe Tidwell, Shanti Keller and Brandon, Benny, Bradly and Brooklyn Abbott. The celebration of his life will be on August 23, 2019. Visitation at 9:30am followed by Mass at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (1154 Seminole Ave., W. St Paul, MN 55118).
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019