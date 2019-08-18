Home

Of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully early morning on August 9, 2019, at Pillars Hospice Care. Joe was born on November 24, 1948 in St. Paul, MN. He was a Golden Gloves Boxer, pipefitter, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, coach, father figure and friend to many. His presence will be deeply missed, as he had a profound impact on people in his own unique way. Joe is preceded in death by daughter Kelly Jo Abbott and parents Wilfred & Elizabeth Abbott. Survived by daughters Karri (Jamell) Tidwell and Sharri (Chris) Keller, son Joe (Allison) Abbott and grandchildren Kelly & Sunny Joe Tidwell, Shanti Keller and Brandon, Benny, Bradly and Brooklyn Abbott. The celebration of his life will be on August 23, 2019. Visitation at 9:30am followed by Mass at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (1154 Seminole Ave., W. St Paul, MN 55118).
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
