Age 82 of Colfax, WI, formerly of St. Paul, MN, passed away on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at his home in the Township of Tainter, rural Colfax. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday May 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie, WI. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM Wednesday until the time of the services at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie, WI. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family. www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 18, 2019