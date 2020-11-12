1/1
1937 — 2020 Joseph Walter Unger, age 83, of Hugo, MN passed away peacefully on November 9th, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on March 8th, 1937 in St. Paul, MN. Joe met and fell in love with his wife, Judy Krier on a blind date in 1960. They were married on August 4th, 1962 and purchased their first home in Roseville, MN where they lived for 30 years raising their two sons. They moved to Hugo, MN in 1993. Joe owned and operated St. Paul Meat and Produce on University Ave. in St. Paul from 1965 to 2005. Joe's devotion to family and God was above all else, and he was often involved in various church activities, including regularly ushering at church services. Joe did not take himself too seriously, and was known for his incredible sense of humor, humble nature, and ability to support and inspire those around him. He also loved sports and was an exceptional athlete. He enjoyed basketball, baseball, softball, waterskiing, fishing, horseback riding, and most notably bowling where he scored two perfect 300 games. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marion Unger. He is survived by his wife, Judith; sons Joseph Louis (Peggy) and Jerome Richard (Carolyn); cherished grand children, Alexandra, Jaclyn and Grant; and siblings, Carol Ann Niederkorn, Renee Daulton, and Dick Unger. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held and a future celebration of his incredible life will be held at a future date. Until we meet again…. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Midwest Hospice or Alzheimer's Association of MN.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 12, 2020.
