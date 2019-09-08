Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Wm. MARTIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Wm. MARTIN Obituary
Age 72, of Norris, Montana Died August 27, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Otto Wm. and Agnes R. Martin of South St. Paul. Survived by sisters, Mary Ann Martin, Rosemary Martin, Jo Ann (John) Gross; nephew, Michael (Erica) Gross; niece, Jessica (Jahan) Dawlaty; great nephew, Koshan Dawlaty; aunts, an uncle, and many cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, September 14th at Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave., South St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass at the funeral home. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, South St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Salvation Army or donor's choice. Klecatsky & Sons – Southern Chapel 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
Download Now