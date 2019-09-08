|
|
Age 72, of Norris, Montana Died August 27, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Otto Wm. and Agnes R. Martin of South St. Paul. Survived by sisters, Mary Ann Martin, Rosemary Martin, Jo Ann (John) Gross; nephew, Michael (Erica) Gross; niece, Jessica (Jahan) Dawlaty; great nephew, Koshan Dawlaty; aunts, an uncle, and many cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, September 14th at Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave., South St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass at the funeral home. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, South St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Salvation Army or donor's choice. Klecatsky & Sons – Southern Chapel 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019