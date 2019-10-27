|
Age 87, of St. Paul Passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 Josie was a member of the St. Francis Rosary Society. She loved to play Bingo & Scrabble. Preceded in death by 7 siblings; and ex-husband Vernon. She will be sadly missed by her children, Ron (special friend, Nancy), Kathy (Ron) Ellingson, and Joan; grandchildren, David, Amy (Chris) Knoll, & Shawn; many nieces, nephews & friends; and special pets, Herman, Lilly, Mandi, Ginger & Mr. Magoo. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 29th at St. Stanislaus Church (398 W Superior St, St Paul). Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019