Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
398 W Superior St
St Paul, MN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
398 W Superior St
St Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine KAUP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine A. "Josie" KAUP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine A. "Josie" KAUP Obituary
Age 87, of St. Paul Passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 Josie was a member of the St. Francis Rosary Society. She loved to play Bingo & Scrabble. Preceded in death by 7 siblings; and ex-husband Vernon. She will be sadly missed by her children, Ron (special friend, Nancy), Kathy (Ron) Ellingson, and Joan; grandchildren, David, Amy (Chris) Knoll, & Shawn; many nieces, nephews & friends; and special pets, Herman, Lilly, Mandi, Ginger & Mr. Magoo. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 29th at St. Stanislaus Church (398 W Superior St, St Paul). Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now