Josephine Adams GONZALEZ
1947 - 2020
Age 73, of West St. Paul Josephine Adams-Gonzalez, age 73, of West St. Paul, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 25, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas. Josephine is survived by her sons, Joseph Grady Adams, Rudolfo Adams, and David Lopez Gonzalez; several grandchildren and great-grand children; aunt, Eufemia (Jose, Sr.) Alvarado; plus many nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elvira Adame; son, John Edward Adams; and daughter, Guadalupe Adams. Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
