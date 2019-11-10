|
Age 72, of Ham Lake Passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019. Graduating from Highland Park High School Class of 1965. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gayle and William Fellinger; brother, William "Billy" Fellinger. Jo Ellen was a loving wife, mom, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John; children, Steven (Trish), Jana (Mike), James; sister, Gayle (Jim); niece, Kristi (Jace); nephew, Jimmy; sister-in-law, Sandi Fellinger; grandchildren, Cameron, Morgan, Katelyn, Jennifer; her puppies, Journey, Willow, Sparkle. A Celebration of Jo Ellen's Life will be held in the Spring of 2020. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to your local Human Society or Pet Rescue organization.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019