Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine E. "Jo Ellen" JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine E. "Jo Ellen" JONES Obituary
Age 72, of Ham Lake Passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019. Graduating from Highland Park High School Class of 1965. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gayle and William Fellinger; brother, William "Billy" Fellinger. Jo Ellen was a loving wife, mom, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John; children, Steven (Trish), Jana (Mike), James; sister, Gayle (Jim); niece, Kristi (Jace); nephew, Jimmy; sister-in-law, Sandi Fellinger; grandchildren, Cameron, Morgan, Katelyn, Jennifer; her puppies, Journey, Willow, Sparkle. A Celebration of Jo Ellen's Life will be held in the Spring of 2020. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to your local Human Society or Pet Rescue organization.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -