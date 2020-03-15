|
|
Age 95 Formerly of Golden Valley, MN, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Andrews Village in Mahtomedi, MN. Josephine (Jo) Larsen was born on the family farm near Felton, MN, on November 6, 1924, the daughter of Lauritz and Annie (Olson) Larsen. After graduation from Felton High School, Jo headed to the big city of Minneapolis to work in the office at Cloverleaf Creamery where she worked until her retirement. She loved to sew, cook and spend time at her cabin in Maple Lake. After retirement she volunteered at North Memorial Hospital gift shop for more than 10 years, learned to paint on ceramics, and tended to a large garden. Jo was a quiet, caring, and good-hearted person with a quick wit and laughed easily. She is directly responsible for teaching nephews & nieces how to make lefse. She enjoyed the excellent care at St Andrews Village. Surviving family include: numerous nieces & nephews; John (Betty) Larsen, Fargo, ND and sister Lorraine Diederichs, Minneapolis, MN. Jo was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Andrew, Carl (Alice), Harold and Kenneth (Lois) Larsen, and sisters, Emma (Julian) Johnson and Alice (Robert) Chesley. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider a donation to the . Interment at Felton, MN Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020