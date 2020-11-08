1/
Josephine F. GORDY
Age 99 of Wyoming, Minnesota, Died Sunday, November 1, 2020 She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Barbara (DeFlorin) Monn; husband, John J. Gordy; children, John F., Virginia B.; daughter-in-law, Mary Gordy; three great grandchildren; siblings, Rose Schwab, Julius Monn, Louis Monn. She is survived by her children, Tom (Pat) Gordy, Judy (Wayne) Nelson, Jeff (Dee) Gordy, Vicki (Denny) Bazille; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grand children; many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 2600 Margaret St N., North Saint Paul. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Please call for additional information. For those who prefer or require continued precautions, livestreaming will be available.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
