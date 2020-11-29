Age 97 Lifelong resident of White Bear Lake, MN Mother, grandmother, great-grand mother, and friend to many. Passed away on November 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Richard O. Long, son Thomas Long, daughter-in-law Jeanie Long, parents Horace and Josephine Gorton, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by children Richard O. Jr. (Dianne), Michael (Christine), Mary Jo (Bob) Miller, Sandy (Charlie Campbell), Barb (Mike) LeVasseur, John (Cynthia), Steve (Mia), 15 grand children and 25 great-grandchildren. Josephine loved to sing and play her guitar which was the main entertainment at family gatherings. She sang in her church choir, Schola, and the Silver Harmony Singers. She was an avid garage and rummage sale enthusiast and was better than Sears at finding and delivering items her family requested. She and Dick loved living on Bald Eagle Lake and watching the glorious sunsets where the lake provides endless entertainment for her large family. A private family gathering will be held due to Covid-19. If you wish, memorials preferred to St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church, 4690 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, MN 55110. The family thanks Cerenity Care in WBL for their wonderful care of Josephine.