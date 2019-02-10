Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE
401 Concord St. @ Hwy. 52
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine ELIZONDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine M. ELIZONDO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine M. ELIZONDO Obituary
On February 5th 2019, I went to heaven, there waiting for me with arms open are my parents, Joseph and Roberta, my loving brothers, Mike, Russ and infant brother Anthony, my beautiful sister, Francesca, my precious angel, Danielle. I will love holding her in my arms once again. Loving nephews, Tony and Eric. My in-laws, Joseph and Mary, and Richard and Maria. I leave behind but only a whisper away my husband, my best friend, and caregiver, Bob who gave me strength and encouragement, my children, Steven (Sue), Daniel and DeAnn through their sadness, they showed such strength. My grandchil-dren, Jennifer, Roberto, Lauren, Alex, Andrew, Ariana and Santana, their dad, Jim and Alexis. My three great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Grayson and Alonzo. They all gave me good times and happy memories. My brothers, Arnie (Sandy), Larry and Joe (Carol). My sisters, Mary, Rose, DeeDee, Sylvia and Virginia who always showed their love for me and my family. Many loving and thoughtful nieces and nephews. Brother and sisters-in-law, Esperanza & Adam, Joe & Shirley, Guadalupe & Victor and Juanita & Bill. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, Feb. 12th at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE, 401 Concord St. @ Hwy. 52 in St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Monday, Feb. 11th at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in W. St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Download Now