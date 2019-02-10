|
|
On February 5th 2019, I went to heaven, there waiting for me with arms open are my parents, Joseph and Roberta, my loving brothers, Mike, Russ and infant brother Anthony, my beautiful sister, Francesca, my precious angel, Danielle. I will love holding her in my arms once again. Loving nephews, Tony and Eric. My in-laws, Joseph and Mary, and Richard and Maria. I leave behind but only a whisper away my husband, my best friend, and caregiver, Bob who gave me strength and encouragement, my children, Steven (Sue), Daniel and DeAnn through their sadness, they showed such strength. My grandchil-dren, Jennifer, Roberto, Lauren, Alex, Andrew, Ariana and Santana, their dad, Jim and Alexis. My three great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Grayson and Alonzo. They all gave me good times and happy memories. My brothers, Arnie (Sandy), Larry and Joe (Carol). My sisters, Mary, Rose, DeeDee, Sylvia and Virginia who always showed their love for me and my family. Many loving and thoughtful nieces and nephews. Brother and sisters-in-law, Esperanza & Adam, Joe & Shirley, Guadalupe & Victor and Juanita & Bill. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, Feb. 12th at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE, 401 Concord St. @ Hwy. 52 in St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Monday, Feb. 11th at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in W. St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019