Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Pius X
3878 Highland Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Pius X
3878 Highland Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Josephine Marie BOOR

Josephine Marie BOOR Obituary
Age 78, of White Bear Lake Passed away on Thanksgiving evening, November 28th, 2019 while at home with her family. She is survived and will be missed by husband, James Boor, relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday, December 14th, 11:00am with visitation 10:00am and luncheon to follow, at Church of St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Visitation also from 4-7pm on Friday, December 13th at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave. St. Paul, MN 55106.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
