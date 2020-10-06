1935-2020 Passed away peacefully in the arms of her granddaughters, Tesha Snook (Kelly) and Ashley Garcia on October 2, 2020. Survived by husband, Ruben & loving children, Anthony, Richard (Michele), Ruben Paul (Dawn), Michael & Cynthia. Her family was her life; she cherished her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Her true devotion to Christ was inspiring to all that knew her. A Private Mass will be held on October 7th at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 789 No. 17th Ave; SSP. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-457-6200