Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
(651) 738-2198
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret Street
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret Street
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine THOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine "Jo" (Resch) THOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine "Jo" (Resch) THOR Obituary
Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother Passed on October 1, 2019 — Age 89 Preceded in death by parents, Bertha (Mohr) & John Resch; beloved husband, Richard; sisters, Mary, Julie, Evelyn, Barbara & Margaret; and brothers, Leo, Leonard, Tony, Albert & Frank. Survived by children, Mari-Lea (Michael) Oberg, Marc (Diane), Michael, and Melinda; grandchildren, Kathleen, Christopher, Richard, Nicholas (Sarah) & Edward (Katharyn); great-grandchildren, Varda, Novalee, Mara & Mary; sister-in-law, Marial Resch; brother-in-law, Larry Hemmer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret Street, North St. Paul with visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Private interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Covenant House New York or to of Chicago. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com (651) 738-2198
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now