Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother Passed on October 1, 2019 — Age 89 Preceded in death by parents, Bertha (Mohr) & John Resch; beloved husband, Richard; sisters, Mary, Julie, Evelyn, Barbara & Margaret; and brothers, Leo, Leonard, Tony, Albert & Frank. Survived by children, Mari-Lea (Michael) Oberg, Marc (Diane), Michael, and Melinda; grandchildren, Kathleen, Christopher, Richard, Nicholas (Sarah) & Edward (Katharyn); great-grandchildren, Varda, Novalee, Mara & Mary; sister-in-law, Marial Resch; brother-in-law, Larry Hemmer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret Street, North St. Paul with visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Private interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Covenant House New York or to of Chicago. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com (651) 738-2198
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 3, 2019