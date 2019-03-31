Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Forest Hills United Methodist Church
1790 11th St SE,
Forest Lak, MN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills United Methodist Church
1790 11th St SE
Forest Lake, MN
1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josh EKBLAD Obituary
Age 42 of Hugo Loving Husband, Devoted Dad, Beloved Brother Passed away surrounded by family on March 28, 2019 after a long battle with synovial sarcoma. Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Michele; mother-in-law, Judy Benson. Survived by loving wife, Jamie; children, Ethan and Ellie; siblings, Molly (Joe Katzenberger), Gretchen (John) Schollmeier; father-in-law, Darrell (Julianne) Benson; brother-in-laws, Dwayne (Tanya) Benson, Doug Benson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Josh's life 11 AM Saturday, April 6th with visitation beginning at 9 AM at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1790 11th St SE, Forest Lake. To honor Josh, please dress comfortably and casually. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
