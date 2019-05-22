|
|
Age 35, of Hastings Passed Away May 20, 2019 Josh was born on February 22, 1984 to Robert and Barbara Spies. Josh was a man of many talents; over the course of his life he became an accomplished welder, a talented artist, craftsman and outdoorsman. Josh was a friend to many, loved hard and his proudest accomplishment was becoming a father in 2015. Josh is survived by his son, Quentin Spies; parents, Robert and Barbara Spies; sister, Rebecca Swanson; brother, Jacob (Holly) Spies; and his nephews, Logan and Daniel Swanson and niece, Olivia Spies. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, May 23rd from 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019