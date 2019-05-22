Home

1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joshua N. SPIES Obituary
Age 35, of Hastings Passed Away May 20, 2019 Josh was born on February 22, 1984 to Robert and Barbara Spies. Josh was a man of many talents; over the course of his life he became an accomplished welder, a talented artist, craftsman and outdoorsman. Josh was a friend to many, loved hard and his proudest accomplishment was becoming a father in 2015. Josh is survived by his son, Quentin Spies; parents, Robert and Barbara Spies; sister, Rebecca Swanson; brother, Jacob (Holly) Spies; and his nephews, Logan and Daniel Swanson and niece, Olivia Spies. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, May 23rd from 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019
