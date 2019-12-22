|
|
Age 92 of Chanhassen Died on Saturday at Haven Homes in Maple Plain. Preceded in death by husbands, Hib Smith; father of her daughters Carl Evans, Ted Smith, Jim Setzer; siblings, Jeanne Drange and Barry Tanner. Joy was retired from Ramsey County Family Services. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Haven Homes, 1520 Wyman Ave. Maple Plain, MN 55359. A special thank you to Dr. Paul Olson at Ridgeview Clinic. Joy is survived by her loving daughters, April Swanson, Penny Dando, Robin (Brad) Nelson, Jill (Guy) Milbert; brother, Bud Tanner and several grandchildren great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life is on Sunday, December 29th, 1 PM, at Plymouth Presbyterian Church, 3755 Dunkirk Ln N. Plymouth. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Huber Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Excelsior. 952-474-9595 www.huberfunerals.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019