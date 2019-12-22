Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huber Funeral Home
520 2nd Street
Excelsior, MN 55331
(952) 474-9595
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy A. SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy A. SMITH Obituary
Age 92 of Chanhassen Died on Saturday at Haven Homes in Maple Plain. Preceded in death by husbands, Hib Smith; father of her daughters Carl Evans, Ted Smith, Jim Setzer; siblings, Jeanne Drange and Barry Tanner. Joy was retired from Ramsey County Family Services. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Haven Homes, 1520 Wyman Ave. Maple Plain, MN 55359. A special thank you to Dr. Paul Olson at Ridgeview Clinic. Joy is survived by her loving daughters, April Swanson, Penny Dando, Robin (Brad) Nelson, Jill (Guy) Milbert; brother, Bud Tanner and several grandchildren great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life is on Sunday, December 29th, 1 PM, at Plymouth Presbyterian Church, 3755 Dunkirk Ln N. Plymouth. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Huber Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Excelsior. 952-474-9595 www.huberfunerals.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -