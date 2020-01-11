|
|
Age 57 of Woodbury, MN Left us to walk with the Lord on January 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with colorectal cancer. Joy was born July 18, 1962 in Minneapolis to Gerald and Alice Nelson and grew up in Brooklyn Center. She married Bryce Daily on April 20, 1993 in Maui, Hawaii. She was extremely passionate about fashion and design and was always meticulous about her appearance and she shared her passion with others as a fashion consultant. Joy was also very dedicated to her family, especially to her two boys, Brennan and Maxwell, whom she adored and doted over. She taught them all the necessary life skills and compassion for others. Additionally, Joy was a lover of travelling and many special times were shared with family throughout the world. The best trips we had were epic road trips to all four corners of the U.S. where the journey was just as exciting as the destination. Joy is survived by her husband, Bryce, sons Brennan and Maxwell, her parents Gerald and Alice Nelson, sister Lisa Shinnick (John) and many nieces and nephews including Alex and Austin Shinnick, Cortland, Emma, Lauren, Isabella, Ava and Sebastian Daily, and Kenzie and Cooper Hackenmueller. Joy will be greatly missed in this life, but her presence will continue to be felt as we look to her for guidance in our daily lives. Funeral services for Joy will be held at the Cathedral of St. Paul on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11am with visitation at the church at 10am.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020