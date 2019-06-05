|
|
Age 85, of Brooklyn Park, formerly of Columbia Heights Passed away June 3, 2019. Born April 1st 1934 in Dubuque IA. Joyce graduated from Clarke College and continued her education and received a certificate in physical therapy practicing until age 79. Longtime active member of Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia Heights. Preceded in death by husband, Wayne: parents, Cyril and Genevieve Vogler. Survived by children, Linda (Dan) Karst, David (Jean); granchildren, Tom, Lisa (Allen), Sam and Susan; brother, Donald (Elgean) Volger; many close family and friends. Memorials preferred. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Mon. June 10th at the Church of St. Gerard Majella, 9600 Regent Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church and 3-6PM Sunday June 9 with 6PM memory sharing at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019