Age 85 Passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Russell; children, Mark, Dianne Boege; grandson, Joshua Christenson. She is survived by her children, Steve (Jennifer), Nancy Jo (Dick) Christenson Westcott; grandchildren, Casey (Kirsten) Christenson, Elizabeth (Ryan) Maeder, Abby (Jeff) Sapp, Grace (Derrick) Cavallin, Samatha Jo (Jesse) Bishop; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Comfort Eldercare; especially Debbie and the Fairview Hospice Team for all the love and compassion they gave to Mom. Per Joyce's wishes, no formal services will be held.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
