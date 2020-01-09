Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 243-5252
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church
14940 62nd St.
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce DYRUD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce A. DYRUD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce A. DYRUD Obituary
Age 86 of New Richmond, WI Passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Westfields Hospital. Survived by husband, James Dyrud; son, Ryan (Yanette) Dyrud; daughters, Michelle (Dean) Schneider and Stephanie (Steve) Langer. Funeral Friday, January 10, 2020 11:00 am Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church 14940 62nd St. Stillwater, MN. Visitation Thursday, January 9, 2020 4-8 pm Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Ave New Richmond, WI and Friday 10-11 am at church. Interment New Richmond Cemetery. Memorials to: East Fork Lutheran School, 4325 Fort Apache Rd, Whiteriver, AZ 85941 www.east forkschool.com OR Lutherans for Life http://www.lutheransforlifeorg/give/ Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -