|
|
Age 86 of New Richmond, WI Passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Westfields Hospital. Survived by husband, James Dyrud; son, Ryan (Yanette) Dyrud; daughters, Michelle (Dean) Schneider and Stephanie (Steve) Langer. Funeral Friday, January 10, 2020 11:00 am Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church 14940 62nd St. Stillwater, MN. Visitation Thursday, January 9, 2020 4-8 pm Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Ave New Richmond, WI and Friday 10-11 am at church. Interment New Richmond Cemetery. Memorials to: East Fork Lutheran School, 4325 Fort Apache Rd, Whiteriver, AZ 85941 www.east forkschool.com OR Lutherans for Life http://www.lutheransforlifeorg/give/ Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 9, 2020