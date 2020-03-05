Home

Age 87 of Alma, WI Formerly of St. Paul, MN Passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Wabasha, MN. She was born on December 21, 1932 in Volga, SD to John G. and Anna (Olson) Johnson. She was married to Charles Hubbard on August 5, 1950. Joyce was a cook at Highland Park High School and Concordia College, both in St. Paul. She is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Gary Olson) Michaud of Alma, WI; 4 granddaughters; 6 great grand daughters; nieces, nephews and friends. Preceding Joyce in death were her husband, daughter Roberta and 4 brothers. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Alma Memorial Cemetery, Alma, WI. Memorials in the name of Joyce Hubbard may be sent to Talbot Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 161, Alma, WI, and will be forwarded to her family. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma, WI is assisting with arrangements www.talbotfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 5, 2020
