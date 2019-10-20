Pioneer Press Obituaries
Joyce A. LOECHLER

Joyce A. LOECHLER Obituary
Age 70 Passed away Oct. 17, 2019 Survived by loving husband Larry Kittleson; sister Mary Lou (Jerry) Wagner; brothers Dale (Sue) Loechler & David (Anita) Loechler; brother-in-law Royson (Sue) Snyder; mother-in-law Evelyn Kittleson; sister-in-law Delores Witt; and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents Ken & Lucille; and sister Sharon Snyder. Joyce was a 33 yr. employee of St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Memorial Mass 11 AM Wednesday, Oct. 23rd with visitation 9:30-11AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park . Private interment. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
