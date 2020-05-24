Age 84, Born July 6, 1935 Died May 18, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Gerald Rogers and brother Patrick Fearing. Survived by brother Jerry Fearing and his wife Dolores, sister-in-law Kay Fearing and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by her precious dogs, Honey and Rosey. Joyce grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Monroe High School. She worked as a nurse for many years at Miller Hospital and United Hospital. She was a devout Catholic and attended Nativity of Our Lord Parish in St. Paul. She was diligent in attending exercise class 3 times a week. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.