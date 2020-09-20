May 5, 1937 — April 11, 2020 A Gathering of Remembrance for Joyce A. Shangle of Sterling, VA will be held on Friday, September 25th at Roselawn Cemetery, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, MN 55113. Inurnment at the Garden of Remembrance will take place at 12 Noon, with a time for family and friends to gather immediately following in the Roselawn Chapel. In observance of state and cemetery requirements, masks and social distancing will be in effect. Those wishing to attend virtually are welcome to access the service at http://evite.me/dNWCDsspJ4
.