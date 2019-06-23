|
|
Age 92, of St. Paul Passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Joyce enjoyed family, friends and life to the fullest. Preceded in death by husband of 56 years, Myron; parents, Walter & Sanna Pote; and sister, Lola Gentz. Survived by children, Kim (Jeff), Jamie & John; sisters, Jeanie & Gloria; nieces, Susan, Heidi & Lynn. Memorial service will be held at 3:30pm on Wednesday, June 26th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Visitation from 2:00-3:30pm at the funeral home. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to in Joyce's name. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019