Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:30 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce WARNDAHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce A. (nee: Pote) WARNDAHL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce A. (nee: Pote) WARNDAHL Obituary
Age 92, of St. Paul Passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Joyce enjoyed family, friends and life to the fullest. Preceded in death by husband of 56 years, Myron; parents, Walter & Sanna Pote; and sister, Lola Gentz. Survived by children, Kim (Jeff), Jamie & John; sisters, Jeanie & Gloria; nieces, Susan, Heidi & Lynn. Memorial service will be held at 3:30pm on Wednesday, June 26th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Visitation from 2:00-3:30pm at the funeral home. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to in Joyce's name. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now