Joyce Ann BERG
On Sept 10, 2020, Joyce went home to be with her beloved Milo and her family of dogs. She is survived by cousin, Jane Anthone; sister-in-law, Sheila Marik (Chuck); niece, Shari Roach (Phil); nephews, Lucas Marik (Naomi) and Charles Warthen; and many great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a foundation of people who loved her in friendship and co-conspiracy creating an always exciting experience when with her. She taught second grade on the West Side of St. Paul and positively influenced the education of her "children". She could teach anyone to read. Her love of dogs was evident in all she did. She will be missed. Joyce's greatest regret was that she was unable to vote for Biden. A FUNERAL MASS will be held at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 261 E. 8th St., Saint Paul, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11AM. Memorials preferred to Neighborhood House, 179 Robie St. E., St. Paul, MN 55107 for the childhood literacy program.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
