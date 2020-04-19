Age 90 Born Dec. 21, 1929 to August and Agnes Snyder. Beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully to be with her creator on April 11, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Jerry, son Robert and sister Ruth. Survived by brother Donald Snyder; children Nancy Betlach (Jim), Paul (Debra Fenhouse) and Jean Shatek (Tracy); grandchildren Jennifer Mitchell (Zach), Greg Betlach (Kaitlin), Claire Lonsbury (Andrew), Laura Antelman, and Sophia, Benjamin and Ana Shatek; great-grandchildren Maxwell, Adrienne, Juliet, Cameryn, Jack and Knox. Joyce was all about love and family, growing up in Fisher, Minnesota and moving to Minneapolis in the 1950s to raise her family. She had a successful career in retail clothing sales, then as a business co-owner in Arizona with husband Jerry in retail furniture sales. Joyce was highly intelligent, graduating high school at age 16. In her last decade, her wonderful mind was captured and held captive by Alzheimer's disease, which eventually took over all her bodily functions. We are grateful for the loving care provided by The Gables at Johanna Shores, Presbyterian Homes, for the last six years of her life. A private memorial service is planned for later this year when she will be interred with her husband at Fort Snelling Cemetery.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.