1937-2020 "Nan" Joyce died peacefully on Oct. 7 in the presence of her children of end-stage Alzheimer's disease. Joyce was a mother, grandma, sister, aunt, wife, and loyal friend to many. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Sue Ann, her husband, William Eugene, and her six siblings. Throughout her life she loved and cared for four children: Laurie (Jim Manteufel), Bill (Paula Haller-Croteau), Sue Ann and Cathy (Bret Eyler); seven grandchildren: Ariel Nereson (Matt Durkin), Jenni Whitney, Gunnar Nereson (Megan Martin), Suzanne Nereson, Ethan Eyler, Annika Eyler and Beau Eyler; and two great-granddaughters: Josie Ann Durkin and Kennedy Joyce Nereson. Originally from Chatfield, MN, Joyce lived most of her adult life in White Bear Lake and was a long-time employee of the Holiday House Supper Club. Upon the death of her daughter Sue Ann in 1977 Joyce established the Sue Nereson Memorial Award for girls gymnastics at White Bear Lake Senior High School. The award has been given out on a continual basis for over 40 years. A prolific letter-writer and greatest champion of her children and grandchildren, Joyce leaves behind a treasure trove of messages of support, love, and one-liners for her family. We will joyfully remember her faith in us, her unwavering love, and her legendary sense of humor. Family came first for Joyce, and she included many dear friends, feline as well as human, in her family. Her legacy includes her fierce loyalty, her endless appetite for books and movies of all kinds, the sound of her laugh, her wonderfully expressive face, and her love of family lore. Her family gives special thanks to Jen Stack, Heather Lessard and Kelly Jane, Nan's caregivers, whose love and care enabled her to stay in her home surrounded by her books, her pictures, her cat, and her family: the things she knew and loved. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Minnesota Humane Society, mnhumane.org
.