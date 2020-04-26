Joyce Arlene (Schaubschlager) SHANGLE
1937 - 2020
Of Sterling, VA Died Saturday the 11th of April 2020 at Capital Caring Hospice in Aldie, VA. Born in 1937 in Almena, WI to a family of seven children, Joyce graduated high school from Hudson High School. Joyce enjoyed a wide variety of career experiences, including cruise coordinator for Holland America Lines, flight attendant for Northwest Orient Airlines, Real Estate Agency Manager for Access Realty, and private investigator in a firm she started with her close friend, Kathy Samson. Additionally, she was a devoted home-maker to husband James and son Richard. Joyce loved Italian cooking, baking, eating well, giving, Sunday Mass, practical jokes, and had an infectious sense of humor that could light up a room. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband James and daughter Nancy Carver. She is survived by her sisters Marilyn Heckel and Sue Forbes; brothers Richard, Duane, Gary and Joe Schaubschlager; sons Richard and James, son-in-law Randall. Her grandchildren are Kristian Leigh Lee, Jessica Shangle and Robert Shangle, who brought great joy to her later years. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Red Cross at www.red cross.org or 1-800-HELP-NOW. The Money and King Funeral Home, Vienna VA, has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial will be arranged at a future date. www.moneyandking.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
