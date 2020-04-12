|
|
Was born in the township of Maple Grove – a small town in Barron County, Wisconsin on April 19, 1932. She passed away on April 2, 2020 after years of battling Lewy Body Dementia. Joyce had an early career in accounting at WCCO and then worked at the Army Munitions plant in Arden Hills before dedicating her life as a loving wife and mother. In her younger days, Joyce enjoyed downhill skiing, golfing, playing cards and bowling. She also enjoyed going out for dinner, going for "rides", watching TV and going to the movies – in particular James Bond films. Her greatest love and enjoyment came from spending time with her family. Joyce was blessed with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and friends that she shared her life and many memories with. Joyce will be remembered by those who knew her as sweet, gentle, compassionate and kind. She was a quiet person who was completely selfless. She was always focused on the well being of her family over herself. Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Brett; her brothers, Selmer and Harold; her sister, Beverly and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Swanson; her son, Kevin (Michelle); grandchildren, Danielle and Noah, and her sister, Merlyn. The family thanks all of the nurses and caregivers at Waverly Gardens who helped to take care of Joyce during the last 5 years in memory care. We appreciate very much their compassion and caring. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020