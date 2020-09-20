Age 86 Passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Art and Inez; grandchildren, Jeff and Nicholas; great-grand daughter, Forever; siblings, Jim (Carm), Danny (Lois), Marie (Fran), Ted, Darlene, and Russ; son-in-law, David. Survived by loving and caring husband of 67 years, Pat; son, Pat (Leslie); daughters, Pam (Marv), Colleen (Rich), Correen, and Michelle (Rick); 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Ken (Karen); sisters-in-law, Maxine, Joanne, and Helen Norman. Our family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care and the Episcopal Church Homes for their loving and compassionate care of Joyce throughout the years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 22 at 11AM at St. Stanislaus, 398 W Superior St, St Paul, with a socially distanced visitation beginning one hour prior. Mass can be livestreamed via Zoom starting at 11AM. Meeting ID: 898 1295 3683 – Password: Doherty.