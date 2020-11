Age 77, of St. Paul Passed away on November 3, 2020 She was born on January 16, 1943 to Oscar & Marvel Sather and was the last of 6 girls. She is preceded in death by her parents and 4 sisters, Gloria, Maxine, Juneth and Lorraine. She is survived by sons, Alex and Chris; grandchild, Keeda; sister, Ida Marie (Paul) Martinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services to be held at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550