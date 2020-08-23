Age 103 Passed away August 18, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Everett (Ted) Larson; parents, Gustaf and Marie Gustafson. Survived by children, Karen (Joseph) Pleven, Glenn (Mary Jo) Larson; beloved grandchildren, Kristine (Jacob) Heidelberger, Kevin (Georgiana) Larson, Patrick (Kristi) Larson; adored great-grandchildren, Alice and Thomas Heidelberger and Lucas Larson. Joyce was a 65 year member of Advent Lutheran Church. Joyce had a deep faith and is at peace. Private family interment at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Thank you to New Harmony for the care that was given to Joyce. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550